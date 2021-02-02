C J Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

C J Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. C J Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,989,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after buying an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after buying an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,670. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $181.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

