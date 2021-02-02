C J Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 10,522,996 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

