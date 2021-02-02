Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 287,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

