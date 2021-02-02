CACHE Gold (CGT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $144,557.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $144,557.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $58.91 or 0.00169938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00828340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.04989212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014659 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,187 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

