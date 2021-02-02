CACHE Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $164,428.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $59.18 or 0.00161880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00834408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.05 or 0.04609458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CGT is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,185 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.