CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Up 5.3%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.51. 303,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 403,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 136.17, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CAE by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth $294,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

