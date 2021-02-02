Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Sells $4,952,500.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 1,732,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,183. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

