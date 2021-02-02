Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Sells $1,768,750.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $82.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 112,290 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 927.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

