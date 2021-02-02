CaixaPay (CXP) Market Capitalization Tops $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00144039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00252420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038164 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

