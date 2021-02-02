Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 12,859 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JD.com by 19.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD.com stock opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.