Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 28,795 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Fathom worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

FTHM stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

