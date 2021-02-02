Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

