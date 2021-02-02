Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 243.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.75. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,731 shares of company stock worth $162,263,564 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.58.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.