Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 104,500 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $54,971,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

