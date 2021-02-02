Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $128.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 531,418 shares of company stock valued at $53,636,262. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.