Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $181.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,949. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.