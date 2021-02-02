Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,209 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Nautilus worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,208,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $804.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

