Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,705 shares of company stock valued at $740,983. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $287.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Truist boosted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

