Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Genasys worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genasys alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $84,417.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genasys stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.