Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average is $141.75. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $197.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

