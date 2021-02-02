Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,131 shares of company stock worth $12,463,075. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

