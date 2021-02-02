Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 17,917 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 465.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

