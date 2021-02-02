Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 24,598 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.