Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,397 nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of nLIGHT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

LASR stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $283,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,162 shares of company stock worth $6,300,609. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

