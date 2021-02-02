Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of OTIS opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

