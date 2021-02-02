Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $379.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.10 and a 200 day moving average of $374.07. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

