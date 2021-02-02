Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,124,000 after acquiring an additional 345,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,020,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 209,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 173.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

