Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,511 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FLIR Systems worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 286,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,011 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 740,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

