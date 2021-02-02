Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,491 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

