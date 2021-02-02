Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,807 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Itamar Medical worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of ITMR opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

