Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,494 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $14,915,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LHC Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.09.

Shares of LHCG opened at $200.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day moving average of $208.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

