Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $227.34 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $237.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

