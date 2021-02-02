Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.77. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

