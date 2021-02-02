Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

