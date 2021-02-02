Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,436 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 899,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,232. The stock has a market cap of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.