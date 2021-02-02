Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Down 0.5%

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.83 and last traded at $51.66. 43,421 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.