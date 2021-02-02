Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) PT Set at C$35.00 by CSFB

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) has been given a C$35.00 price target by CSFB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CU. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.06.

Get Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) alerts:

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.80 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.83. 557,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,923. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$25.25 and a twelve month high of C$42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.