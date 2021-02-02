Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) PT Set at C$35.00 by CSFB

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) has been given a C$35.00 price target by CSFB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CU. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.06.

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.80 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.83. 557,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,923. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$25.25 and a twelve month high of C$42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU)

