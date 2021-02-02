CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$9.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Limited, a mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Wabowden, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011.

