Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.62

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 144641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

