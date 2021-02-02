Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD) Shares Down 1%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. 30,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 91,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a market cap of C$50.88 million and a PE ratio of 71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.07.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) Company Profile (CVE:CD)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

