Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 28,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.