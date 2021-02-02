Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.19. 5,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 9,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.