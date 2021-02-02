CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.41. 50,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

