CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 3,924,550 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

