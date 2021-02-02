CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 188,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

