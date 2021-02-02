CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

