CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.67. 296,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,178. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $400.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

