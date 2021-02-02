CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 11,141 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 210,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

