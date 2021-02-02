CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 5,389 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,360 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

NYSE BABA traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.15. 899,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,438,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.65 and its 200-day moving average is $268.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $698.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.