CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

